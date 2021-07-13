'Black Widow' Stunner: Disney's streaming revenue reveal may be game-changer. It takes something really major to get me into a movie theater these days.

It may sound strange, given a year of panic over school closures and reopenings, a year of masking toddlers and closing playgrounds and huddling in pandemic pods, that among children the mortality risk from COVID-19 is actually lower than from the flu.

Six fully vaccinated people who attended an outdoor wedding caught the Delta variant, but people with Pfizer and Moderna shots survived, study says.

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine.

The 'Lambda' variant is now found in 29 countries. Here's what we know about it. Lambda? What about Epsilon through Kappa?

-----

From Crazytown:

Fox News hosts smear Covid vaccine, despite outbreaks among unvaccinated.

With Covid surging, GOP members continue to discourage vaccination. (Video)

Don Jr. bombs at CPAC as crowd cheers low vaccination rates: A Closer Look. (Video)

Neighbors see Trump waiting by mailbox for reinstatement notice. "When the mail truck comes, he gets this excited look on his face." (Satire: Andy Borowitz)

Student charged with putting Hitler quote in school yearbook.

Allen Weisselberg removed as officer of Trump Organization subsidiaries.

A new and rapidly growing Christian movement is openly political, wants a nation under God's authority, and is central to Donald Trump's GOP. They forget about that pesky U.S. Constitution: "...no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States." (Article VI, paragraph 3). It's the only place in the entire Constitution where the word "ever" appears, so the founders were pretty clear on their intent, no?

-----

KGB's daily agglomeration of stuff I find interesting:

Among other things, today is

On this date:

Birthdays

-----

Miscellany

Can mankind be unified by an extra-terrestrial threat? The reaction to Covid has shown that the 'unity through crises' model of the global ruling class has backfired. Moot point. Any advanced civilizations monitoring us know to avoid us.

Duh. TikTok trend of whitening teeth with Mr. Clean Magic Eraser is not safe, dentists say.

8 secrets Domino's doesn't want you to know.

-----



KGB Merch

Categories: Allen Weisselberg, Black Widow, Christians, Covid-19, Donald Trump, Fox News, Marvel, Republicans, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert

Home

KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page