'Black Widow' Stunner: Disney's streaming revenue reveal may be game-changer. It takes something really major to get me into a movie theater these days.
It may sound strange, given a year of panic over school closures and reopenings, a year of masking toddlers and closing playgrounds and huddling in pandemic pods, that among children the mortality risk from COVID-19 is actually lower than from the flu.
Six fully vaccinated people who attended an outdoor wedding caught the Delta variant, but people with Pfizer and Moderna shots survived, study says.
FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
The 'Lambda' variant is now found in 29 countries. Here's what we know about it. Lambda? What about Epsilon through Kappa?
From Crazytown:
Fox News hosts smear Covid vaccine, despite outbreaks among unvaccinated.
With Covid surging, GOP members continue to discourage vaccination. (Video)
Don Jr. bombs at CPAC as crowd cheers low vaccination rates: A Closer Look. (Video)
Neighbors see Trump waiting by mailbox for reinstatement notice. "When the mail truck comes, he gets this excited look on his face." (Satire: Andy Borowitz)
Student charged with putting Hitler quote in school yearbook.
Allen Weisselberg removed as officer of Trump Organization subsidiaries.
A new and rapidly growing Christian movement is openly political, wants a nation under God's authority, and is central to Donald Trump's GOP. They forget about that pesky U.S. Constitution: "...no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States." (Article VI, paragraph 3). It's the only place in the entire Constitution where the word "ever" appears, so the founders were pretty clear on their intent, no?
KGB's daily agglomeration of stuff I find interesting:
Among other things, today is
- Barbershop Music Appreciation Day
- Beans 'n' Franks Day
- Embrace Your Geekness Day
- Fool's Paradise Day
- Go West Day
- Gruntled Workers Day
- National Beef Tallow Day
- National French Fry Day
On this date:
- 1832 - The source of the Mississippi River was discovered by American geographer Henry Schoolcraft
- 1863 - New York City draft riots: In New York City, opponents of conscription began three days of rioting which will be later regarded as the worst in United States history.
- 1865 - Horace Greeley, founder and editor of the "New-York Tribune" reportedly told his readers to "Go west, young man"
- 1871 - World's first championship cat show was organized by Harrison Weir and held at the Crystal Palace in London.
- 1917 - A vision of the Virgin Mary reportedly appeared to children in Fatima, Portugal
- 1923 - The Hollywood Sign was officially dedicated in the hills above Hollywood, Los Angeles. It originally reads "Hollywoodland" but the four last letters are dropped after renovation in 1949.
- 1955 - The last execution of a woman in Britain, Ruth Ellis, took place at Holloway Prison, London
- 1960 - Democrats selected John F. Kennedy as their nominee for President.
- 1973 - Watergate scandal: Alexander Butterfield revealed the existence of a secret Oval Office taping system to investigators for the Senate Watergate Committee
- 1977 - An electrical blackout in New York City lasted nearly 24 hours, contributing to widespread fires and looting.
- 2013 - Black Lives Matter movement created in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the murder of Trayvon Martin.
Birthdays
- 1864 - John Jacob Astor IV, American businessman and soldier (richest passenger aboard the Titanic) (d. 1912)
- 1913 - Dave Garroway, American journalist and television personality (d. 1982) (Video)
- 1926 - Robert H. Justman, American director, producer, and production manager ("Star Trek")(d. 2008) (Video)
- 1928 - Bob Crane, American actor (d. 1978) (Video)
- 1940 - Sir Patrick Stewart, English actor, director, and producer (Video)
- 1941 - Robert Forster, American actor and producer (d. 2019) (Video)
- 1942 - Harrison Ford, American actor and producer (Video)
- 1946 - Cheech Marin, American actor and comedian (Video)
- 1951 - Didi Conn, American actress and singer (Video)
- 1957 - Cameron Crowe, American director, producer, and screenwriter (Video)
Miscellany
Can mankind be unified by an extra-terrestrial threat? The reaction to Covid has shown that the 'unity through crises' model of the global ruling class has backfired. Moot point. Any advanced civilizations monitoring us know to avoid us.
Duh. TikTok trend of whitening teeth with Mr. Clean Magic Eraser is not safe, dentists say.
8 secrets Domino's doesn't want you to know.
