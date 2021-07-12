In case you missed it, a play-by-play of the Virgin Galactic flight hosted by Stephen Colbert.
This pizza chain owner who pays $16 an hour says there's no labor shortage, just a shortage of businesses willing to pay a decent wage. "If you aren't paying your employees enough to cover basic survival costs, what possible incentive could a person have to take that job?"
Last week's fake news: Graphene in vaccines, fake delta variant, kneeling Biden, veteran snub...
How did my phone number end up for sale on a US database? Ah, the wonders of technology. And social media.
Infections rise in 42 states; Fauci says it's 'horrifying' to see people cheer lack of vaccinations.
Cold weather virus in summer baffles docs, worries parents. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common cause of cold-like symptoms but can be serious for infants and the elderly. Cases dropped dramatically last year, with people staying home and social distancing, but began cropping up as pandemic restrictions eased.
From Crazytown:
Trump on Jan. 6 insurrection: 'These were great people'.
Trump wins 2024 CPAC straw poll With 70 percent. (Video)
A seven point plan to reinstate Donald Trump as president 'in days, not years' was handed out at CPAC. It's insane, but constitutional. Sort of.
A Pennsylvania woman who allegedly stormed the Capitol and told a police officer to "bring Nancy Pelosi out here now... we want to hang that f***ing bitch" has filed court documents claiming to be a divinely empowered entity immune from laws.
"F--k him": Rupert Murdoch reportedly made the call to bury Trump's election night dreams in a shallow grave.
Heineken suffers Twitter boycott from anti-vaxxers over disco-themed pro-vaccination ad.
Trump sues eighty-one million voters for banning him from White House.(Satire: Andy Borowitz)
KGB's daily agglomeration of stuff I find interesting:
This is Shark Week on the Discovery Channel. (Video)
Among other things, today is
- National Different Colored Eyes Day
- Etch A Sketch Day
- International Town Criers Day
- National Eat Your Jell-O Day
- National Pecan Pie Day
- New Conversations Day
- Orangemen's Day
- Paper Bag Day
- Simplicity Day
On this date:
- 1804 - Former United States Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton died after being shot in a pistol duel by Vice President Aaron Burr
- 1862 - The Medal of Honor was authorized by the United States Congress.
- 1906 - Alfred Dreyfus was found innocent in France
- 1909 - Congress passed The Sixteenth Amendment (Amendment XVI) to the United States Constitution allowing it to levy an income tax without apportioning it among the states on the basis of population.
- 1940 - Frederick McKinley Jones received a patent for an air conditioning unit for trucks carrying perishable goods. He later co-founded Thermo King
- 1960 - The Etch a Sketch toy was introduced, selling for $2.99
- 1972 - Democrats nominated George McGovern for US president in Miami, Florida
- 1973 - A fire destroyed the entire sixth floor of the National Personnel Records Center of the United States near St. Louis, MO.
- 1976 - First "Family Feud" game show debuted on ABC hosted by Richard Dawson (Video)
- 1979 - "Disco Demolition Night" at Comiskey Park: fans riot destroying disco records and causing the Chicago White Sox to forfeit the second game of a double header to the Detroit Tigers
- 1984 - Geraldine Ferraro became the first US female major-party vice-presidential candidate, after Walter Mondale selected her as his Democratic Party running mate
Birthdays
- 100 BC - Julius Caesar, Roman politician and general (d. 44 BC)
- 1817 - Henry David Thoreau, American essayist, poet, and philosopher (d. 1862)
- 1854 - George Eastman, American businessman, founded Eastman Kodak (d. 1933)
- 1884 - Louis B. Mayer, Russian-born American film producer, co-founded Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (d. 1957)
- 1895 - Buckminster Fuller, American architect and engineer, designed the Montreal Biosphère (d. 1983)
- 1895 - Oscar Hammerstein II, American director, producer, and songwriter (d. 1960)
- 1908 - Milton Berle, American comedian and actor (d. 2002)
- 1909 - Joe DeRita, American actor (Curly-Joe of The Three Stooges) (d. 1993)
- 1917 - Andrew Wyeth, American artist (d. 2009)
- 1934 - Van Cliburn, American pianist and composer (d. 2013) (Video)
- 1937 - Bill Cosby,American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter
- 1943 - Christine McVie, English singer-songwriter and keyboard player (Video)
- 1948 - Ben Burtt, American director, screenwriter, and sound designer ("Star Wars") (Video)
- 1948 - Richard Simmons, American fitness trainer and actor (Video)
- 1951 - Cheryl Ladd, American actress
- 1978 - Michelle Rodriguez, American actress
Miscellany
Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000.
Giant pandas are no longer endangered, thanks to conservation efforts, China says. But they're still "vulnerable."
Colby would be official Wisconsin cheese under bill.
Holding up on that wake-up coffee until the cortisol wears off...
