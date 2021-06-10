Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom for President Joe Biden's first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas.
(Video) Rachel Maddow: GOP succeeds in wasting Democrats' time in power. You would think they would have learned something from the Obamacare debacle.
Jobless in PA livid over new unemployment system errors as state declares victory. When's the best time to migrate to a new system using an entirely different platform and paradigm? Probably not during a pandemic with a record number of claimaints. Duh.
Susan Collins sad that Joe Manchin has replaced her as most annoying Senator. "It's only fitting that the baton be passed to an obscure senator from West Virginia," she said. (Andy Borowitz)
Biden disliked Putin before it was cool. For more than 20 years, Joe Biden has questioned Vladimir Putin's true intentions.
US to buy 500 million Covid vaccine doses for world. But let's draw the line at free beer and lottery tickets, ok?
San Francisco may be first major US city to hit herd immunity, experts say. City still recording small number of Covid cases per day but they don't appear to be triggering wider outbreaks.
Trump returns as a diminished TV draw. Not having the nuclear codes kind of diminishes the drama, I guess...
QAnon at a crossroads: leaders try to rein in the crazy. With Q silent and Trump out of office, QAnon's heroes are trying to pump the brakes on the right's most popular nutty conspiracy theory.
'5G towers,' other conspiracies flourish at hearing on vaccine bill. "They can put a key on their forehead, it sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick, because now we think there's a metal piece to that. There's been people who have long suspected that there was some sort of an interface, yet to be defined interface, between what's being injected in these shots and all of the 5G towers." (Video)
Among other things, today is
- Alcoholics Anonymous Founders' Day
- Ballpoint Pen Day
- National Black Cow Day
- National Herbs and Spices Day
- National Iced Tea Day
On this date:
- 1692 - Salem witch trials: Bridget Bishop was hanged at Gallows Hill near Salem, Massachusetts, for "certaine Detestable Arts called Witchcraft and Sorceries".
- 1752 - Benjamin Franklin tested the lightning conductor with his kite-flying experiment
- 1845 - Andrew Jackson's African Grey parrot "Poll" was removed from his funeral for swearing at The Hermitage, Tennessee. Funeral attendee William Menefee Norment recorded: "Before the sermon and while the crowd was gathering, a wicked parrot that was a household pet got excited and commenced swearing so loud and long as to disturb the people and had to be carried from the house
- 1847 - The Chicago Tribune began publishing.
- 1854 - The United States Naval Academy graduated its first class of students.
- 1924 - first political convention broadcast on radio (Republicans at Cleveland)
- 1935 - Dr. Robert Smith (Doctor Bob) took his last drink, and Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in Akron, Ohio.
- 1947 - Saab produced its first automobile.
- 1964 - United States Senate broke a 75-day filibuster of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, leading to the bill's passage.
- 1966 - The Mamas and the Papas win a gold record for "Monday, Monday" (Video)
- 1974 - "Feel Like Makin' Love" single released by Roberta Flack (Video)
Birthdays
- 1886 - Sessue Hayakawa, Japanese actor (The Bridge on the River Kwai) and producer (d. 1973) (Video)
- 1895 - Hattie McDaniel, American actress (Gone with the Wind)(d. 1952) (Video)
- 1915 - Saul Bellow, Canadian-American novelist, essayist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2005)
- 1918 - Barry Morse, English-Canadian actor and director (d. 2008) (The Fugitive, Space: 1999) (Video)
- 1921 - Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (d. 2021)[
- 1922 - Judy Garland, American singer, actress, and vaudevillian (d. 1969) (Video)
- 1928 - Maurice Sendak, American author and illustrator (d. 2012) ("Where the Wild Things Are") (Video)
- 1929 - James McDivitt, American general, pilot, and astronaut (Gemini 4, Apollo 9)
- 1933 - F. Lee Bailey, American criminal defense attorney (Sam Shepard; Boston Strangler; Patty Hearst; OJ Simpson)(d. 2021)
- 1949 - Kevin Corcoran, actor (Swiss Family Robinson, Babes in Toyland), born in Santa Monica, California (d. 2015) (Video)
- 1959 - Eliot Spitzer, American lawyer and politician, 54th Governor of New York (Video- Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer)
- 1965 - Elizabeth Hurley, English model, actress, and producer
- 1968 - Bill Burr, American comedian and actor (Video)
Miscellany
Rio de Janeiro's Christ statue: 'Thou shalt not bribe'. The Rio branch of the international accounting firm KPMG has signed an agreement with the administration of the Sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer to ensure operations are aboveboard.
Retired nun will plead guilty to stealing more than $835K from Catholic school ...to "pay for expenses that the order would not have approved, much less paid for, including large gambling expenses incurred at casinos and certain credit card charges..."
"Not a good day to get tacos..."two Florida men flying to get tacos when their small plane went down in the Everglades."
