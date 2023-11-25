Maybe if we are actually in an advanced culture's computer simulation, it would help if they turned it off and on again.
That usually works.
KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB
Donate via PayPal
|
KGB Report
Observations by and for the vaguely disenchanted.
|
Tempting the wrath of the whatever
from high atop the thing.
ISSN: 1525-898X
Published Monday-Thursday. Usually.
"Barkes writes like he speaks... incoherently."
« Clouds
Home Page
By any other name »
Maybe if we are actually in an advanced culture's computer simulation, it would help if they turned it off and on again.
That usually works.
KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB
Donate via PayPal
« Clouds
Home Page
By any other name »