As if the switch back to standard time wasn't enough...

If you live in Pittsburgh or western Pennsylvania, the cloudy part of the year begins today. From now until around May 15, the median cloud cover is 82%; that is, there are as many days with cloud cover of 82% or greater than days when it's clearer.

Depending on what source you reference, Pittsburgh ranks as the second to fourth cloudiest city in the United States, cloudy being defined as cloud cover of 75% or more. Annually, Pittsbugh has 203 cloudy days, or 56%. We're a victim of geography, stuck between Lake Erie and the Laurel Highlands. And it doesn't mean we don't have days- or at least a few hours- when the skies are clear.

That said, don't forget to take your Vitamin D supplement and use full spectrum light bulbs.

