



I don't know if it's a particular set of neurons that are fried, but whenever I need to say the word for "a roofed structure that offers an open view of the surrounding area, typically used for relaxation or entertainment", my brain starts buffering like a 4K video on a dial-up modem. And it's been this way for a couple years now.

So on my weekly schedule, I've written the word GAZEBO. It hangs directly above and to the left of my main monitor, so I see it over a hundred times a day.





Yesterday I was driving through South Park, past Maple Springs Pond and its roofed structure that offers an open view of the surrounding area, and I immediately thought to myself--

Calendar!

This is going to require more effort, I fear.

