"Part of the appeal of a Herschel Walker, or a Donald Trump, or any number of egregious assholes that Republicans have backed is, in their mind, the worse a candidate is, the more it says to Democrats, 'Do you see how much we don't like what you're selling?' All that socialism, and identity politics, and victimhood, and oversensitivity, and cancel culture, and white self-loathing, and forcing complicated ideas about race and sex on kids too young to understand; literally, anything would be better than that.

"That's their view. That's why you can be a really bad dude in Republican politics... and it's not a deal breaker. Judge Roy Moore was in his thirties when he was still going to the mall and picking up teenage girls. Eric Greitens was Missouri governor and then this year a Senate candidate despite the fact that his ex-wife said that he beat her. And the kids. And he was charged with tying up a woman he was having an affair with, taking nude pictures and threatening to blackmail her with them. I mean, Andrew Cuomo was creepy but there was no begging to be untied. Al Franken took a gag picture but he didn't go Phil Spector on anybody.

"This is a clear difference between the parties. Democrats also think the other side is an existential threat, but their response is not to nominate sickos to make a point. If it was, they'd have a guy to fit the bill: [photo of former Congressman Anthony Weiner taking a semi-nude selfie]. But they don't nominate him because that would just be trolling..."

Watch the entire video. Maher concludes by explaining why Republicans have no problem running candidates with serious moral or ethical issues. And the scary thing is, it makes some degree of sense.

Categories: Al Franken, Andrew Cuomo, Anthony Weiner, Bill Maher, Democrats, Eric Greitens, New Rules, Phil Spector, Roy Moore

Home

KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page