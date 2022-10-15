At times one remains faithful to a cause only because its opponents do
not cease to be insipid.
-Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche
(October 25, 1844 - August 25, 1900)
Categories: Quotes of the day
KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB
Donate via PayPal
|
KGB Report
Observations by and for the vaguely disenchanted.
|
Tempting the wrath of the whatever
from high atop the thing.
ISSN: 1525-898X
Published Monday-Thursday. Usually.
"Barkes writes like he speaks... incoherently."
« It's a great day in Munhall
Home Page
Republican Idiocracy »
At times one remains faithful to a cause only because its opponents do
not cease to be insipid.
-Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche
(October 25, 1844 - August 25, 1900)
Categories: Quotes of the day
KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB
Donate via PayPal
« It's a great day in Munhall
Home Page
Republican Idiocracy »