« It's a great day in Munhall
Home Page
Republican Idiocracy »

Quote of the day
(permalink)

Published Saturday, October 15, 2022 @ 1:05 PM EDT
Oct 15 2022

At times one remains faithful to a cause only because its opponents do not cease to be insipid.
-Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche
(October 25, 1844 - August 25, 1900)

(More Nietzsche quotes)

Categories: Quotes of the day

Home  

KGB Stuff   Commentwear   E-Mail KGB

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories       Top of page

« It's a great day in Munhall
Home Page
Republican Idiocracy »

 