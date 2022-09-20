Craig Ferguson's Fancy Rascal Tour made a stop at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall last night and, as they say in the biz, he killed.

A Ferguson performance is a stream of consciousness virtual Pachinko machine. He bounces effortlessly through bizarre and colorful landscapes of seemingly unrelated subject matter, which he neatly and hysterically ties together in the end. No one does internal allusions (callbacks) better than Ferguson, and it's fun to be a part of an audience that can connect the dots and keep up with him.

Oh yeah... he also autographed my copy of his last book, "Riding The Elephant".

