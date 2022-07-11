We'll be delayed for another week or so due to a plethora of items beyond our control.
"Stinks to be sentient, sometimes, don't it?"
-(From the comic X-Men)
KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB
Donate via PayPal
|
KGB Report
Observations by and for the vaguely disenchanted.
|
Tempting the wrath of the whatever
from high atop the thing.
ISSN: 1525-898X
Published Monday-Thursday. Usually.
"Barkes writes like he speaks... incoherently."
« Same old same old...
Home Page
We'll be delayed for another week or so due to a plethora of items beyond our control.
"Stinks to be sentient, sometimes, don't it?"
-(From the comic X-Men)
KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB
Donate via PayPal
« Same old same old...
Home Page