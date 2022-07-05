-----

Fourth of July weekend marred by violent shootings across U.S.

Doctor describes 'wartime injuries' seen on victims of Highland Park, Illinois, shooting. ...the state of some of the victims' bodies is "unspeakable for the average person."

-----

New January 6 Trump documentary footage revealed. And it ain't pretty.

-----

Another reason to get a VPN: Texts, web searches about abortion have been used to prosecute women. The data privacy risks associated with abortion aren't hypothetical. Cases in Mississippi and Indiana could preview how digital evidence could be used post-Roe.

-----

Remember RadioShack? It's now a crypto company with wild tweets. RadioShack is no longer the electronics store Americans ran to for generations, but rather an online cryptocurrency company that also happens to sell batteries.

-----

-----

DeSantis signs bill requiring Florida students, professors to register political views with state. Universities may lose funding if staff and students' beliefs do not satisfy Florida's GOP-run legislature.

-----

Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'. "What we've got to hope is once they run out of money, they'll start concluding it's better to work than not to work."

-----

The omicron subvariant now dominating the U.S. is 'the worst version of the virus that we’ve seen'. The jury is still out on whether current vaccines hold up against BA.5. But given that vaccines were 15% less effective against Omicron than they were against the Delta variant, even with a booster, "it would not be at all surprising to me to see further decline of protection against hospitalizations and deaths"...

-----

Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints.

-----

The Supreme Court's EPA decision is one more win for Charles Koch's dystopian America. "The year is 2022. A virus rages across the planet. Digital money has collapsed. Infants have nothing to eat. Women are forced to breed. Men are ready to die for gasoline..."

-----

A crisis historian has some bad news for us. Adam Tooze, a historian of economic disaster, sees a combination of worrisome signs.

-----

TikToker says Walgreens employee refused to refill her birth control prescription. 'The Handmaid's Tale was meant to be fiction not a manual.'

-----

Subway is redesigning its menu. Get a free sandwich on Tuesday, July 12.

-----

-----

-----

