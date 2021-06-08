Manchin's opposition clouds future of Dems' elections bill. "Voting and election reform that is done in a partisan manner will all but ensure partisan divisions continue to deepen," Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia wrote. But how can you have bipartisan support when one of the parties has dedicated itself to subverting the democratic process?
CO2 concentration levels hit record high, show no impact from pandemic. Although carbon emissions fell 17 percent globally in spring 2020, they were on the rise again by September, with research from the World Meteorological Organization indicating they fell only a net 6.4 percent last year.
McDonald's is testing Siri-style AI technology at drive-thrus. Reminds me of the joke Jay Leno made when the chain announced it would start using robots in their kitchens: "You just know these were the robots that weren't smart enough to work for NASA."
Five ways to keep your brain sharp as you age. I'm certain one of them should be avoiding cable news.
Fact check: Video falsely presents joke as confession to QAnon blood-harvesting conspiracy theory. I'm no longer wondering - a large portion of our population is insane.
I just want to point out that "Who is the President of the United States?" is a question they ask people to tell if they are sane.
-Paula Poundstone
Warning: high caffeine consumption may increase risk of blinding eye disease. It works out to about three or four cups of coffee per day. Swell.
Frozen in siberian permafrost for 24,000 years, microscopic animal comes back to life. Gee, what could go wrong?
The Lab-Leak Theory: Inside the fight to uncover Covid-19's origins. State Department investigators say they were repeatedly advised not to open a "Pandora's box."
-----
KGB's daily agglomeration of stuff I find interesting:
Among other things, today is
- Best Friends Day
- Betty Picnic Day
- Call Your Doctor Day
- Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day
- Name Your Poison Day
- National Caribbean American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- Thomas Paine Day
- Upsy Daisy Day
- World Brain Tumor Day
- World Oceans Day
- World Pet Memorial Day
On this date:
- 1789 - James Madison introduced twelve proposed amendments to the United States Constitution in Congress. Ten were eventually adopted, known as the Bill of Rights.
- 1887 - Herman Hollerith received a patent for his punch card calculator.
- 1912 - Carl Laemmle incorporated Universal Pictures.
- 1949 - George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four was published.
- 1964 - Jan and Dean released the single "The Little Old Lady (from Pasadena)". (Video)
- 1966 - the National Football League and American Football League announced a merger effective in 1970.
- 1968 - Gary Puckett and Union Gap released "Lady Willpower". (Video)
- 1979 - "The Source," the first computer public information service, went online.
- 1984 - the film "Ghostbusters" was released. (Video)
- 1988 - Nippon Airways announced that painting eyeballs on jets cut bird collisions by 20%.
Birthdays
- 1867 – Frank Lloyd Wright, American architect, designed the Price Tower and Fallingwater (d. 1959).
- 1910 – John W. Campbell, American science fiction writer and editor (d. 1971).
- 1918 – Robert Preston, American captain, actor, and singer. (Video)
- 1925 – Barbara Bush, American wife of George H.W. Bush, 41st First Lady of the United States (d. 2018)
- 1927 – Jerry Stiller, American actor, comedian and producer (d. 2020) (Video)
- 1933 – Joan Rivers, American comedian, actress, and television host (d. 2014). (Video)
- 1940 – Nancy Sinatra, American singer and actress. (Video)
- 1951 – Bonnie Tyler, Welsh singer-songwriter. (Video)
- 1955 – Tim Berners-Lee, English computer scientist, best known as the inventor of the World Wide Web.
Miscellany
UK commandos fly over the sea with new jet pack. It's the 21st century. This is way overdue.
Putin says he has no intention of reinstating Trump. "I think if I were planning to put Trump back in power, I would know about it,"" the visibly annoyed Putin said. (Andy Borowitz)
No shirts, pants or undies needed on bike ride, just a mask.
The average home goes through 2,184 pounds of laundry a year — the weight of an adult black rhinoceros. Kids may be a large part of the reason why. The average child goes through three outfits on a typical day.
