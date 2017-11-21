We're not quite back in the saddle, but definitely getting closer to the horse.

I've transitioned back to working at home, but this first week requires effort ironing out the kinks in the arrangement. The good news is that things are going fairly well, and the web version of KGB Report should be back on the air this coming Monday.

In the meantime, visit KGB Report's Facebook page which will continue to be regularly updated, as well as my personal Facebook page which is also fairly active.

Thanks for your continued support.

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

