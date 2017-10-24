Four weeks to go until training is complete and KGB Report's web version returns. We may be able to fire things up a bit earlier, but right now time remains tight.

In the meantime, visit KGB Report's Facebook page which will continue to be regularly updated, as well as my personal Facebook page which is also fairly active.

Thanks for your continued support.

Categories: KGB Blog News

RSS Subscribe Email Subscribe Home Commentwear E-Mail KGB

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page