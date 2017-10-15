Training for the new job goes well, but is incredibly time-consuming. While I will ultimately be working from home, the need to commute in and out of the downtown robs me of three hours a day; over four, if you include the time required to prepare and decompress. The hours which remain afford little time to prepare the web version of KGB Report. The posting software requires about an hour every time I publish anything, do to re-indexing and other operations.

So, we're going to extend the sabbatical of the web version of KGB Report a bit more. We have some ideas to automate things, but we'll need several free days to implement them.

In the meantime, visit KGB Report's Facebook page which will continue to be regularly updated, as well as my personal Facebook page which is also fairly active.

Thanks for your continued support.

