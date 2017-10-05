Get KGB Report free via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

-----

Note: the web and mail versions of KGB Report will not be published next week. My family's unreasonable demands to eat on a daily basis have forced me to seek additional employment. We will return, however, on Monday, October 16. In the meantime, you can check our ongoing posts on the KGB Report Facebook page.

-----

Today is Thursday, October 5, the 278th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 87 days remaining.

This is the 258th day of Donald Trump's presidency, of which he has spent 64 days at golf courses at a cost to taxpayers of $71,723,684. There are 1,203 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign, is otherwise removed from office, or his unhinged, psychotic behavior results in the destruction of the republic.

-----

What happened on October 5 from On This Day.

-----

Among other things, today is National Apple Betty Day.

-----

Police say nude, drunk Florida man fired weapons.

-----

Quote of the day:

"Patriotism is an ephemeral motive that scarcely ever outlasts the particular threat to society that aroused it."

-Denis Diderot (October 5, 1713 – July 31, 1784))

(More Denis Diderot quotes)

Bonus Rex Tillerson/Donald Trump quote:

"He hated it when you called him a moron. All morons hate it when you call them a moron."

-from "The Catcher in the Rye" (J.D. Salinger)

-----

On this date in 1969, Monty Python's Flying Circus began airing on the BBC.

-----

-----

-----

Ivanka, Trump Jr. were nearly charged with fraud in 2012: report. Trump Soho wasn't even in Soho.

-----

Tillerson’s news conference only highlights strains with Trump. He didn't call him a moron. He called him an effing moron.

-----

New tropical depression poses weekend threat to Gulf Coast. It's supposed to reach Pittsburgh on Tuesday, when I need to go downtown. Of course.

-----

Millions of life years saved if smokers switch to vaping. An ER nurse told me this five years ago. Coincidentally, I was there being treated for pneumonia.

-----

Stretchy glue heals wounds in 60 seconds. The injectable glue, MeTro, is based on a naturally occurring protein called tropaelastin. It is applied directly to the wound and is then activated with UV light to form a complete seal, eliminating the need for staples or stitches. Its elasticity means it's designed to work well on shape-changing internal organs like the lungs and heart.

-----

Research indicates you can cut your risk of depression in half by doing this one thing. Not reading articles like this one?

-----

CDC: 40 percent of cancers linked to obesity, overweight. Which means normal and skinny people get 60 percent of cancers, right?

-----

A mother refused to follow a court order to vaccinate her son. Now she’s going to jail. Speaking of which, I got my flu shot yesterday. Since I'm going to be riding the train and working in the downtown, I need to protect myself...

-----

Siri briefly thought Bulgaria's national anthem was 'Despacito'. But it did pronounce both correctly.

-----

Cats kill one million birds a day in Australia. Well, yeah, but it's Australia, you know?

-----

'Alien Megastructure' ruled out for some of star's weird dimming. It's just dust. Sorry, Ringworld fans.

-----

No, a second gunman did not shoot from the fourth floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

-----

