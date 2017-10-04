Get KGB Report free via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

-----

Today is Wednesday, October 4, the 277th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 88 days remaining.

This is the 257th day of Donald Trump's presidency, of which he has spent 64 days at golf courses. There are 1,203 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign, is otherwise removed from office, or his unhinged, psychotic behavior results in the destruction of the republic.

-----

What happened on October 4 from On This Day.

-----

Among other things, today is National Taco Day. Click the link to see places to get free and discounted tacos. It's also National Vodka Day, although I couldn't find any places giving out free samples.

-----

Drunken Florida man returns fire at neighbor family doing some backyard target practice.

-----

Quote of the day:

"Get as mad as you like but never get off the payroll."

-Damon Runyon (October 4, 1880 – December 10, 1946))

(More Damon Runyon quotes)

-----

On this date in 1957, Leave it to Beaver premiered on CBS. In its first season on CBS (1957–58), the show received only fair Nielsen ratings and CBS canceled it. ABC then picked up the program, and although the series never entered the list of the top 30 television shows, its ratings warranted a five-year run. By the start of the 1962–63 season, the show was reaching an impasse. The series was still popular with audiences, but Jerry Mathers wanted to retire from acting at the end of the sixth year to attend regular high school.

The show's cultural impact was such that 25 years after its premiere, it was still fodder for satirical take-offs:

-----

-----

The impotence of blaming 'evil.' "One of government's core functions is to regulate evil."

-----

States gird for worst as Congress wrestles with children's insurance program. I guess the GOP figures if you eliminate them when they're young, they won't burden Medicare later...

-----

CNN claims Russian-linked Facebook ads targeted Michigan and Wisconsin.

-----

Rep. Tim Murphy (R-PA), popular with pro-life movement, urged abortion in affair, texts suggest. This bozo is my Congressman, who ran unopposed in the last general election. Fortunately, the Democrats will have a viable candidate next year. And lest you think my dislike is from his current behavior, check out this letter to the editor I wrote back in 2012 (it's the third one down). Not surprisingly, I never received a response. I'd love to join the merry folk posting nasty things on his Facebook page but, alas, my comments are still disabled. Pop over and let the good Congressman know what you think. And say hi for me.

-----

Five things you need to know about the flu.

-----

Better buckle up. Clear air turbulence is set to triple due to climate change, scientists warn.

-----

There's new evidence that life on Earth began with meteorites crashing into warm little ponds. A new study suggests meteorites may have delivered compounds that could have led to the formation of RNA (a cousin of DNA) in ponds all over the Earth.

-----

Forget the Yellowstone supervolcano... A huge Siberian eruption almost sterilized the Earth in the Great Permian Extinction 252 million years ago. Wikipedia says it was the Earth's most severe known extinction event, with up to 96% of all marine species and 70% of terrestrial vertebrate species becoming extinct. It is the only known mass extinction of insects. Some 57% of all families and 83% of all genera became extinct. Because so much biodiversity was lost, the recovery of life on Earth took significantly longer than after any other extinction event, possibly up to 10 million years.

-----

This year's Harvest Moon is kind of special. But it's still just another full moon.

-----

Scientists can now produce electricity from tears. If they could generate it from stupidity, we'd really be in business.

-----

This is what it looks like when the president asks people to snitch on their neighbors. In April, the Trump Administration launched what it called the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) hotline, with a stated mission to “provide proactive, timely, adequate, and professional services to victims of crimes committed by removable aliens.” But internal logs of calls to VOICE... show that hundreds of Americans seized on the hotline to lodge secret accusations against acquaintances, neighbors, or even their own family members, often to advance petty personal grievances.

-----

'This is a travesty:' Lawmakers grill former Equifax chief executive on breach response Also: Equifax says 2.5 million more may have been swept up in massive data breach. .Equifax? Small potatoes. Yahoo triples likely scope of 2013 hack to 3 billion users.

-----

Your birth month can determine what diseases you'll likely develop. The reason is, environmental factors the developing fetus is exposed to, can affect the child's health later on. Babies born in summer or fall for instance, are more likely to develop asthma since the mother, pregnant mostly through winter, had a higher risk of catching a cold or the flu.

-----

