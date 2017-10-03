Get KGB Report free via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

Today is Tuesday, October 3, the 276th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 89 days remaining.

This is the 256th day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,204 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign, is otherwise removed from office, or his unhinged, psychotic behavior results in the destruction of the republic.

Among other things, today is National Butterfly And Hummingbird Day.

"As societies grow decadent, the language grows decadent, too. Words are used to disguise, not to illuminate, action: you liberate a city by destroying it. Words are to confuse, so that at election time people will solemnly vote against their own interests."

On this date in 1955, Captain Kangaroo premiered on CBS. The show was conceived and the title character was played by Bob Keeshan, who based the show on "the warm relationship between grandparents and children". Keeshan had portrayed the original Clarabell the Clown on The Howdy Doody Show when it aired on NBC. Captain Kangaroo had a loose structure, built around life in the "Treasure House" (later known as "The Captain's Place") where the Captain (the name "kangaroo" came from the big pockets in his coat) would tell stories, meet guests, and indulge in silly stunts with regular characters, both humans and puppets. Keeshan performed as the Captain more than 9000 times over the nearly 30-year run of the show.

Another "worst mass shooting in U.S. history," and again, it's the late night comedians who address the issue most succinctly:

Fake news about the Las Vegas shooting spread wildly on Facebook, Google, and Twitter.

In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, there can be no truce with the second amendment.

Asteroid TC4: 100 foot-wide space rock poised to come within 27,000 miles of earth. An asteroid measuring between 30 feet and 100 feet is set to pass Earth on October 12 at a distance of 27,000 miles—about an eighth of the distance to the Moon. This makes it one of the largest close approach asteroids to brush past Earth this year, and presents NASA with a valuable opportunity: To test out its planetary defense systems. We're working on planetary defense against asteroids. Gun violence, not so much.

Oxford team to test universal flu vaccine. Now anti-vaxxers around the world have something to be universally frightened about. Significantly, the new vaccine works by stimulating the immune system to boost virus-killing T-cells, instead of antibodies. Previous research has shown such T-cells can help fight more than one type of flu virus.

