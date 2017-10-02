Get KGB Report free via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

-----

Today is Monday, October 2, the 275th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 90 days remaining.

This is the 255th day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,205 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign, is otherwise removed from office, or his unhinged, psychotic behavior results in the destruction of the republic.

-----

What happened on October 2 from On This Day

-----

Among other things, today is National Fried Scallops Day.

-----

Florida Man Threatens Red Lobster: 'I Work For the Taliban, and I Have a Bomb in This Bag.'

-----

Quote of the day:

"I got $25 fromlast week for something I never said. I get credit all the time for things I never said. You know that line inThe guy says he has seventeen kids and I say: 'I smoke a cigar, but I take it out of my mouth occasionally?' I never said that."

-----

On this date in 1959, Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" premiered on CBS. Serling served as executive producer and head writer; he wrote or co-wrote 92 of the show's 156 episodes. He was also the show's host and narrator, delivering monologues at the beginning and end of each episode.

This video is from the series' reboot in the 1980s, and is one of my favorites:

-----

-----

Oh good God... Donald Trump tweets Rex Tillerson is 'wasting his time' trying to avoid nuclear war.

-----

White House faces messaging battle on Puerto Rico. Related: Puerto Rico prepares for landfall of dangerous mass of hot air on Tuesday.

-----

Do you have true friendships? Aristotle thinks you don't.

-----

Large solar storm sparks global aurora and doubles radiation levels on the Martian surface. "If you were outdoors on a Mars walk and learned that an event like this was imminent, you would definitely want to take shelter, just as you would if you were on a space walk outside the International Space Station..."

-----

Cow farts may have had a far bigger impact on global warming than we thought possible. The findings, published in the journal Carbon Balance and Management, claims that we may have been off in our calculations of methane emissions from livestock by a staggering 11 percent.

-----

How America's vision of progressive tax reform died. Tax reform once meant raising tax rates on wealthier Americans and closing loopholes that benefited powerful economic interests, all with the goal of redistributing income from the top to the middle and bottom income brackets. Until the 1980s, a progressive tax system was seen as the best mechanism for diminishing the gap that existed between the wealthiest and poorest Americans, while funding a social safety net to shore up the middle class and fund the military. Today, not so much.

Related: President Trump probably was untruthful when he insisted last week that his tax plan "is not good for me." Ya think?

-----

White supremacists freak out when DNA testing reveals they aren't 100% white. Poor babies. Personally, I have no desire to know my DNA ancestry. I'm human. That's enough.

-----

NFL teams show unity in response to anthem uproar. An uproar which originated with a distracted, incompetent President.

-----

Trump told aides to portray him to foreign leaders as 'crazy guy' who is erratic and unpredictable. Gee. He can be honest.

-----

Trump takes on all comers, believing himself the victor. Never mind that opponents, independent analysts and even some of his own advisers winced at his latest outbursts. Whether it was blasting the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, or excoriating kneeling football players or undercutting his own secretary of state, Mr. Trump was convinced that he was putting points on the board, according to those close to him.

Because he's a dotard. Thanks, Rocket Man.

-----

'It will be momentous': Supreme Court embarks on new term. That's one adjective. I can think of several more.

-----

Hugh Hefner laid to rest in ultra-private ceremony. His crypt is directly to the left of Marilyn Monroe's; he bought the burial spot for $75k in 1992.

-----

Scientists have identified the hormones that make some dogs aggressive when they are leashed, paving the way for therapies to prevent pets from attacking passing animals or people.

-----

New giant rat species in Solomon Islands is four times the size of regular rats. At 19-inches-long, the new giant rat species... also happens to be the first new rat species discovered in the area in about eight decades.

Wow. Their Habitrails must be immense.

-----

A senior astronomer at the Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Institute believes we are just decades away from confirming the existence of intelligent extraterrestrial life. "I don't know about contact. I mean if they're 500 light years away ... you'll hear a signal that'll be 500 years old, and if you broadcast back 'Hi we're the Earthlings, how're you doing?'- it'll be 1,000 years before you hear back from them. If you ever hear back from them. So, it's not exactly contact, but at least you know they're there."

-----

News flash: European scientists agree: homeopathy is pure quackery.

-----

