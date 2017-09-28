Get KGB Report free via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

-----

Today is Thursday, September 28, the 271st day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 94 days remaining.

This is the 251st day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,209 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign, is otherwise removed from office, or his unhinged, psychotic behavior results in the destruction of the republic.

-----

What happened on September 28 from On This Day

-----

Among other things, today is Strawberry Cream Pie Day.

-----

Florida man accidentally texts cop to see if he wants to buy pot.

-----

Quote of the day:

"The trouble with programmers is that you can never tell what a programmer is doing until it's too late."

-Seymour Cray (September 28, 1925 - October 5, 1996)

(More Seymour Cray quotes)

-----

On this date in 1987, Star Trek: The Next Generation, premiered in syndication. In its seventh season, it became the first and only syndicated television series to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. The series received a number of accolades throughout its run, including 19 Emmy Awards, two Hugo Awards, five Saturn Awards, and a Peabody Award.

-----

-----

-----

Trump tax plan benefits wealthy, including Trump.. Fact-checking Trump's claims from his speech on taxes.

-----

Hugh Hefner, Playboy founder and pop culture icon, dead at 91.

-----

McConnell, GOP Senate brace for Roy Moore. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his allies are coming to grips with the fact that the next GOP colleague in their club is likely to be a conservative firebrand who the No. 2 Senate Republican just last week said would not be a reliable member of the conference.

-----

Russia relied heavily on Twitter to sway the 2016 vote, and the subterfuge continues: Fake accounts even stoked furor over N.F.L. protests.

-----

A budget airline and EV startup want to bring electric airplanes to the skies. U.S.-based startup Wright Electric and British budget airline easyJet have announced a partnership to build electric airplanes. The goal is for the all-electric plane to be capable of ferrying 150 people on flights under 300 miles.

-----

James Cameron doubles down on 'Wonder Woman' critique, details the 'Avatar' sequels. Also announces Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton will return in new Terminator trilogy.

-----

Gravitational waves detected by two observatories after black holes collide. Gravitational waves were first predicted by Albert Einstein, who showed that space is not a void in which cosmic events take place, but more like a fabric that can be curved, stretched and otherwise warped by gravity. Black holes warp space-time like a bowling ball on a rubber sheet. Einstein also showed that time is part of this universal fabric, such that the warping of space can also warp the passage of time for an observer. He dubbed this universal fabric "space-time."

-----

If you're happy and you know it, get a flu shot. If you want to have the best fighting chance at the flu, it might help to get your shot when you’re feeling especially jolly. I'm doomed.

-----

In our troubled world, disaster movies are becoming obsolete. Perhaps it's time for disaster film-makers to address why our world is so messed up, rather than imagining how much worse it could be.

-----

Medical error: this lung cancer tumor was actually a tiny toy cone inhaled 40 years ago.

-----

