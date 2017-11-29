« In the equine environment
Best-laid plans...
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 @ 6:41 PM EST
Nov 29 2017

Our planned return earlier this week was scuttled by a subtle software failure that we're still investigating. I had the day off today and spent a big chunk of time attempting to isolate and correct the bug. Alas, no luck.

So, back to our usual refrain: visit KGB Report's Facebook page which will continue to be regularly updated, as well as my personal Facebook page which is also fairly active.

Updates when we have them...

