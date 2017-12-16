« Best-laid plans...
Home Page

Riding the wave
(permalink)

Published Saturday, December 16, 2017 @ 10:37 AM EST
Dec 16 2017

Some ongoing and upcoming developments should permit the return of the web KGB Report in early 2018. Several things have to come together, but so far, it looks promising.

Just because we're not posting here regularly doesn't mean we don't have a daily web presence. Indeed, daily postings on KGB Report's Facebook page generally exceed what our daily output was here, and my personal Facebook page also contains a great deal of eclectic content. (Why two accounts, you ask? I try to keep all the political stuff on KGB Report and off the personal page. I need all the friends I have there...)

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, etc., etc. See you when this craptastic year 2017 is over.

Categories: KGB Blog News

Feedburner RSS Subscribe  Email Subscribe  Home   Commentwear   E-Mail KGB

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories       Top of page

Like KGB Report on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

« Best-laid plans...
Home Page

 