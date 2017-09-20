Get KGB Report free via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

Click here to subscribe.

And spread the news... forward us to a friend.

Stay up to date... see new posts throughout the day, including more on topics covered here, by visiting KGB Report's Facebook page.

Read on the website.

-----

Today is Wednesday, September 20, the 263rd day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 102 days remaining.

This is the 243rd day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,217 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign, is otherwise removed from office, or his unhinged, psychotic behavior results in the destruction of the republic.

-----

What happened on September 20 from On This Day

-----

Among other things, today is National String Cheese Day.

-----

Florida man, 70, charged after machete fight in Bank of America parking lot.

-----

Quote of the day:

"It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it."

-Upton Sinclair (September 20, 1878 - November 25, 1968)

(More Upton Sinclair quotes)

-----

On this date in 1973, Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in "The Battle of the Sexes" tennis match.

-----

Your support is appreciated... If you've ever considered donating to KGB Report, now would be a good time. Some annual site-related expenses are coming due, and I could use a new pair of eyeglasses. It certainly would help reduce the number of typos. You can make a donation here, or send a check to the address below. Thanks for your support!

-----

Apologies for the lack of a web-based Report yesterday. Comcast/Xfinity was down from about midnight until early this morning, doing "scheduled" maintenance. Maybe it was on their schedule, but it wasn't on mine. How about a heads up, fellas? A reminder- KGB Report's Facebook page is updated regularly with new posts. Even when broadband is out, we can update the Facebook page with smartphone-generated posts. Alas, the website requires full broadband access for update.

-----

Why does it seem that Late Night comedians are the only group actively follwing the machinations of Washington politics?

A bipartisan push to fix Obamacare is dead as the GOP makes another attempt to repeal the affordable care act. Time to contact your Republican senators...

-----

-----

President Trump delivered his first address to UN on Tuesday, threatening North Korea, Iran and Venezuela. As a friend on Facebook noted, all that was missing was him pounding his shoe on the podium.

-----

As Category 5 Maria continues to chew up the island nations of the south Atlantic, its leaders seek international funding for hurricane recovery. The entire population of the small island of Barbuda relocated to Antigua. Not a single person remains on Barbuda, which estimates $300 million will be required to rebuild. And over a hundred are dead in a 7.4 earthquake that struck near Mexico City.

-----

Of course, the epitome of natural disasters is scheduled for this September 23, which is supposed to be either the Rapture or the end of the world. Here's what it's going to look like. Hopefully the real thing will have a larger budget.

Personally, I don't think this will happen, because a just and loving God would not end the world the day before the premiere of a new Star Trek television series. And if there is no God, then this Rapture business is all nonsense, right?

-----

If you are what you eat, America tastes like chicken.

-----

Cargo ships trigger lightning storms. Nah, humans have no effect on the environment...

-----

Networks pass on Sean Spicer for paid contributor role. They say he has a "lack of credibility." Go figure.

-----

Before Bigfoot and Yeti, there was the legendary Wampahoofus of Vermont.

-----

It would appear humans aren't the only tool-using primates pushing other species into extinction.

-----

Not drinking, driving, dating, or working for pay, teens increasingly put off traditional markers of adulthood.

-----

Donald Trump, Jr. and Kellyanne Conway have dropped their Secret Service protection, Trump Jr. over "privacy concerns." Conway's protection had been ordered by the President due to threats she had received. Her threat level has apparently decreased.

-----

Blade Runner 2049 remains the rarest of Hollywood propositions: an R-rated, $150 million sequel to a movie that not a lot of people liked (or even fully understood) when it first came out. It's an even darker vision of the future than the original, amping up the dystopic futurism-funk that bombed with moviegoers and critics back in 1982. Wired takes a look at the history sci-fi dystopia.

-----

See posts throughout the day on KGB Report's Facebook page.

-----

All KGB Report content is available for free, with no subscription fees or pay walls. If you're a regular reader, please consider making a donation here, with your PayPal account (credit cards also accepted)... it's secure and protected. Or, send a donation to 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any new books we publish on Amazon or Kindle and reduced prices on any other products. Thanks for your support!

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

RSS Subscribe Email Subscribe Home Commentwear E-Mail KGB

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page