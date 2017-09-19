Comcast had another one of their "scheduled" outages overnight. Since I do the report in the wee hours, I had no access to the web server and other resources. So, no web report today.

However, you can check us out on Facebook, where we post new stuff regularly.

Thanks for your understanding. Trying to get Comcast to explain why they don't announce outages in advance. If I don't know about them, they're not scheduled, as far as I'm concerned...

