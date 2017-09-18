Get KGB Report free via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

-----

Today is Monday, September 18, the 261st day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 104 days remaining.

This is the 241st day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,221 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign, is otherwise removed from office, or his unhinged, psychotic behavior results in the destruction of the republic.

-----

What happened on September 18 from On This Day

-----

Among other things, today is National Cheeseburger Day. Click on the link for places with cheeseburger deals.

-----

Irma dredges up snakes, alligators, and, of course, the 'Florida Man.'

-----

Quote of the day:

"One needs solitude and quiet to think. The cacophony of modern culture is designed to make that impossible."

-Chris Hedges

(More Chris Hedges quotes)

-----

On this date in 1977, the US Voyager I space probe takes the first space photograph of Earth & Moon together.

-----

Please help... If you've ever considered donating to KGB Report, now would be a good time. Some annual site-related expenses are coming due, and I could use a new pair of eyeglasses. It certainly would help reduce the number of typos. And the air conditioner died last week.

-----

Here's a list of last night's Emmy winners. Good God, I'm getting old... I've only watched a handful of them...

-----

Where do they put eight million cubic yards of toxic hurricane debris? You don't want to know.

-----

I suspect I might get further in job interviews if they were being conducted by an artificial intelligence chatbot. That is, of course, until they see the year I graduated from high school.

-----

Speaking of AI, why superintelligent AI could be the last human invention. It's not as terrifying as it sounds, until the author compares teaching super AIs to raising children. We're doomed.

-----

How to calm anxiety in uncertain times, according to this famous Buddhist. There are famous Buddhists? It turns out the list includes Tiger Woods, Keanu Reeves, k.d. lang, Richard Gere, Oliver Stone, and Steve Jobs. But they didn't write this piece.

-----

Verizon has decided to abruptly cut off wireless internet to some 8,500 rural customers in 13 states, saying their heavy data use had made it impossible to profit off of the accounts—even though many of the users had purchased unlimited plans.

-----

Governments suing public records requesters. Instead of granting or denying their requests, a growing number of school districts, municipalities and state agencies have filed lawsuits against people making the requests- taxpayers, government watchdogs and journalists who must then pursue the records in court at their own expense.

-----

Trump shares GIF of himself striking Hillary Clinton in the back with a golf ball. Oh, yeah. He's presidential.

-----

To make their tax plan work, Republicans eye a favorite blue-state break: deductions for state and local taxes could be eliminated.

-----

Don't have enough to worry about? How about a list and photos of the worst human parasites?

-----

Add to the list of things you didn't know was a thing: Use of deer-attractant scents growing more controversial.

-----

US Army kills enlistment contracts for hundreds of immigrant recruits. Some face deportation. "It's a dumpster fire ruining people's lives. The magnitude of incompetence is beyond belief."

-----

The big question as the United Nations gathers: what to make of Trump? More accurately, how badly will he embarrass us?

-----

-----

