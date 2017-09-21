Get KGB Report free via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

Today is Thursday, September 21, the 264th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 101 days remaining.

This is the 244th day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,216 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign, is otherwise removed from office, or his unhinged, psychotic behavior results in the destruction of the republic.

What happened on September 21 from On This Day

Among other things, today is National Pecan Cookie Day.

"Florida Man" vs Irma: Tales of heroism and stupidity as a hurricane makes landfall.

Quote of the day:

"Civilization is a race between disaster and education."

-H.G. Wells (September 21, 1866 - August 13, 1946)

(More H.G. Wells quotes)

On this date in 1938, the Great New England Hurricane made landfall on Long Island, New York. It is estimated that the hurricane killed 682 people, damaged or destroyed more than 57,000 homes, and caused property losses estimated at US$306 million ($4.7 billion in 2017). Damaged trees and buildings were still seen in the affected areas as late as 1951. It remains the most powerful and deadliest hurricane in recorded New England history, eclipsed in landfall intensity perhaps only by the Great Colonial Hurricane of 1635.

The late night health care war continues, with Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert wading in with guns blazing:

The real losers of the Graham-Cassidy health-care bill... The states with populations that would be hurt most by the bill's redistribution scheme aren't California and New York, but cash-strapped, smaller, mostly-rural states or Rust Belt states that decided to expand Medicaid, often in order to meet extraordinary statewide health crises. These states are not liberal bastions Graham claims are favored by Obamacare; rather these states- Louisiana, Arkansas, Arizona, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Maine, Iowa, Alaska, New Mexico, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Montana—are largely dominated by Republicans, and make up a large swathe of the party's geographic base.

Single payer backlash? Republicans tweak Sen. Sanders on health care, but Cassidy-Graham could create a path for his bill. If the astoundingly unpopular block-grant proposal at the center of Cassidy-Graham becomes law, it might create enough incentive for Democrats to pass a sweeping Medicare expansion the next time they have 50 votes in the Senate.

Manafort offered to give Russian billionaire 'private briefings' on 2016 campaign. Less than two weeks before Donald Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination, his campaign chairman offered to provide briefings on the race to a Russian billionaire closely aligned with the Kremlin, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Mueller seeks White House documents related to Trump's actions as President. Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, has asked the White House for documents about some of President Trump's most scrutinized actions since taking office, including the firing of his national security adviser and F.B.I. director, according to White House officials. Mr. Mueller is also interested in an Oval Office meeting Mr. Trump had with Russian officials in which he said the dismissal of the F.B.I. director had relieved “great pressure” on him.

Someone Made a Fake Equifax Site. Then Equifax Linked to It. You can't make this stuff up.

SpaceX assembles a collection of its hits and misses:

Is the mystery of the Abominable Snowman finally solved?. It's an interesting theory...

How the rest of the world heard Trump's UN speech... "It was the wrong speech, at the wrong time, to the wrong audience," Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom told the BBC. Trump's remarks also gave countries like Iran the opportunity to criticize the U.S. at an international forum—and receive a sympathetic ear.

Well, this is encouraging... Mass extinctions on Earth coincided with out-of-whack carbon cycles. Periods during which large percentages of species died off occurred at the same time as big swings in carbon isotopes found in Earth's geological record, according to new research from MIT.

And it could come as soon as 2100.

The autumnal equinox arrives tomorrow, September 22. Here's how quickly the days are getting shorter where you live. Here in Pittsburgh, we currently have about 12 hours and five minutes of daylight. For the next eight days, we'll lose two minutes and 39 seconds of daylight every day until September 29, when daylight loss begins slowing again. The day closest to an equal amount of daylight and night is September 25, when we'll have 12 hours and 53 of daylight.

Terminator-like robots closer to reality with synthetic muscle that can lift 1,000 times its own weight. Gee, what could go wrong?

Some good news... Cloudy, cool August restrains melt of Arctic sea ice.

Sleep deprivation might be the antidote for depression. True, but it's only temporary. Trust me on this one...

