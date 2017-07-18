Get KGB Report via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

Click here to subscribe.

And spread the news... forward us to a friend.

-----

Today is Tuesday, July 18, the 199th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 166 days remaining. This is the 180th day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,283 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

-----

What happened on July 18 from On This Day.

-----

On this day in 1992, a picture of Les Horribles Cernettes was taken, which became the first ever photo posted to the World Wide Web.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Caviar Day.

-----

Florida man who drove dead body to lawyer's office won't be charged.

-----

Quote of the day:

"I hate to advocate drugs, alcohol, violence or insanity to anyone, but they've always worked for me."

-Hunter S. Thompson (July 18, 1937 - February 20, 2005)

(More Hunter S. Thompson quotes)

(Linkletter's first radio job was at station KGB in San Diego.)

-----

Big stories:

Health care overhaul collapses as two more Republican Senators defect. Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas declared on Monday night that they would oppose the Senate Republican bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, killing for now a seven-year-old promise to overturn President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement.

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck between Russia and Alaska Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. This quake was followed by several aftershocks, some of which were greater than 5.0 magnitude.

DHS announces boost in seasonal worker visas during White House 'Made in America' week. Businesses will soon be able to apply to bring in up to 15,000 more foreigners for seasonal work, the Department of Homeland Security announced Monday- prompting questions about whether the move fit in with the White House's "America First" posture.

-----

Why Canada is able to do things better. A country where impoverished citizens rely on crowdfunding to finance medical operations isn't a country that can protect the health of its citizens. A country that can't ensure the daily operation of Penn Station isn't a country that can prevent transportation gridlock. A country that contracts out the operations of prisons to the lowest private bidder isn't a country that can rehabilitate its criminals.

-----

Netflix posts strong earnings and takes aim at traditional movie theaters.

-----

59-year-old who tried for four decades to get pregnant has baby. The baby is doing fine, as is his mother.

-----

Artificial sweeteners don't help people lose weight, review finds... there is no solid evidence that sweeteners like aspartame and sucralose help people manage their weight. And observational data suggest that the people who regularly consume these sweeteners are also more likely to develop future health problems, though those studies can't say those problems are caused by the sweeteners.

-----

Opioid dose reduction may benefit patients with chronic pain. Reducing or discontinuing long-term opioid therapy may improve pain, function and quality of life among patients with chronic pain; however, these findings are supported by very low-quality evidence, according to a review published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

-----

Stressful experiences 'can age the brain by four years'. Stressful events in life, such as the death of a child, divorce or being fired, can age the brain by at least four years, US researchers suggests.

-----

Why midsized animals are the fastest on Earth. The muscle cells in big animals run out of fuel before the creatures can reach their theoretical maximum speed.

-----

Astronomers don't know what's causing these weird radio waves from a small red star about 11 light-years from Earth.

-----

'Bathroom bill' targeted by powerful North Texas business leaders. Some powerful North Texas business leaders on Monday pressed Gov. Greg Abbott to drop plans for transgender bathroom legislation they said would discriminate against Texans and be bad for business in the state.

-----

Trump Dump:



Read 'em and weep... Trump's Twitter archive.

(As of midnight...)

Trump goes all in on the 'collusion is normal' defense.

'Modern Day Presidential' really isn't working for Trump.

Who is Ty Cobb? The top corruption lawyer just hired by Donald Trump. The White House has hired a highly experienced lawyer who who has spent much of his career defending corruption cases and white-collar crime, to be in house counsel for Russia-related matters.

Tropical storm Don formed and everyone erupted with Trump jokes.

We went to Trump's stores to see how much of the stuff is "Made In America". Not much.

Twitter is never going to ban Donald Trump... it has plenty of cause. It's just lacking desire. And there's no absolutely no reason to expect it to find that any soon.

41% of Americans want Trump impeached: poll.

A judge just told Trump to disclose who visits Mar-a-Lago.

-----

All KGB Report content is available for free, with no subscription fees or pay walls. If you're a regular reader, please consider making a donation here, with your PayPal account (credit cards also accepted here)... it's secure and protected. Or, send a donation to me here at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any new books we publish on Amazon or Kindle and reduced prices on any other products. Thanks for your support!

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

RSS Subscribe Email Subscribe Home Commentwear E-Mail KGB

Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page