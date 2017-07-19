Get KGB Report via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

-----

Today is Wednesday, July 10, the 200th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 165 days remaining. This is the 181st day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,282 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

-----

What happened on July 19 from On This Day.

-----

On this day in 1595, astronomer Johannes Kepler has an epiphany and develops his theory of the geometrical basis of the universe.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Hot Dog Day. All the places you can get free hot dogs on National Hot Dog Day 2017.

-----

Florida man calls 911 to report his cocaine stolen.

-----

Quote of the day:

"Richard Nixon would have been better off if I'd beaten him. Then he'd be remembered for the EPA and China instead of Watergate."

-George McGovern (July 19, 1922 – October 21, 2012)

(More George McGovern quotes)



-----

Big stories:

'Let Obamacare fail,' Trump says as GOP health bill collapses. "We're not going to own it. I'm not going to own it. I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it. We'll let Obamacare fail, and then the Democrats are going to come to us." And to hell with the millions who lose health insurance in the interim, apparently.

Trump and Putin held a second, undisclosed, private conversation. Hours into a dinner with world leaders who had gathered for the Group of 20 summit meeting, President Trump left his chair at the sprawling banquet table and headed to where President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia was seated...

Guest list at Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian expands again.

-----

A solar eclipse could wipe out 9,000 megawatts of power supplies. That's the equivalent of about nine nuclear reactors.

-----

Disney Says It Fired Kermit the Frog Actor Over "Unacceptable Business Conduct". It ain't easy being green.

-----

J. Dennis Hastert, Ex-House Speaker who admitted sex abuse, leaves prison.

-----

Running would have broken an adult Tyrannosaurus Rex's legs. Science ruins dinosaurs again.

-----

Florida has more lightning strikes and fatalities than any other state. Four tales of survivors with disparate stories that all began with a bolt from the blue.

-----

At this point, Amazon can crush a company just by filing for a trademark.

-----

The country's flood insurance program is sinking. Rescuing it won't be easy. The NFIP, which must be reauthorized by the end of September, is nearly $25 billion in the red- a debt that administrator Roy Wright says he sees no way to pay back. "Only Congress can deal with that past loss," Wright said last week . "What we're focused on today is ensuring that going forward, we're putting ourselves on a sound financial footing."

-----

U.S. to create the independent U.S. Cyber Command, split off from NSA. After months of delay, the Trump administration is finalizing plans to revamp the nation's military command for defensive and offensive cyber operations in hopes of intensifying America's ability to wage cyberwar against the Islamic State group and other foes, according to U.S. officials. Under the plans, U.S. Cyber Command would eventually be split off from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency.

-----

Companies don't have a First Amendment right to talk about national security letters, court rules. The ruling is a major upset for tech companies that have begun disclosing NSLs over the past year. Companies that receive NSLs are usually restricted from discussing them for years—sometimes forever—and, if they disclose them in transparency reports, they may only do so in ranges of 500.

-----

Trump Dump:



Read 'em and weep... Trump's Twitter archive.

(As of midnight...)

It's c(still) never Trump's fault. With the latest collapse of the Obamacare repeal, the president has wasted political capital, squandered a reputation for dealmaking, and shown himself to be a poor strategist and tactician.

Trump's plan to 'Let Obamacare fail' is morally appalling.

Snopes: Did President Trump say 'Eventually we will get something done'?. You betcha.

-----

All KGB Report content is available for free, with no subscription fees or pay walls.

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

