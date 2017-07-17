Get KGB Report via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

Click here to subscribe.

And spread the news... forward us to a friend.

-----

With ComiCon under way, don't be surprised if you see stories about widespread computer network failures. All the people who can fix them are in San Diego this week.

-----

Today is Monday, July 17, the 198th day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 167 days remaining. This is the 179th day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,284 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

-----

What happened on July 17 from On This Day.

-----

On this day in 1955, Disneyland is dedicated and opened by Walt Disney in Anaheim, California. By 1965 around 50 million people had visited. Further parks were built in Florida, Paris and Shanghai, among others. The parks remain a major and iconic part of the The Walt Disney Company.

-----

Among other things, today is also National Get Out of the Dog House Day.

-----

Florida woman held on $2M bail after stalking doctor for 30 years.

-----

Quote of the day:

"The four stages of man are infancy, childhood, adolescence, and obsolescence."

-Art Linkletter (July 17, 1912 - May 26, 2010)

(More Art Linkletter quotes)

(Linkletter's first radio job was at station KGB in San Diego.)

-----

Big stories:

United Arab Emirates orchestrated hacking of Qatari government sites, sparking regional upheaval, according to U.S. intelligence officials. The UAE orchestrated the hacking of Qatari government news and social media sites in order to post incendiary false quotes attributed to Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani, in late May that sparked the ongoing upheaval between Qatar and its neighbors, according to U.S. intelligence officials.

McCain's surgery may be more serious than thought, experts say. "Usually, a blood clot in this area would be a very concerning issue," said Dr. Nrupen Baxi, an assistant professor of neurosurgery at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. He added, "The recovery time from a craniotomy is usually a few weeks."

White House lobbies governors on latest health bill, but they're not buying it.

Obituaries: George Romero and Martin Landau.

-----

'Astounding' gene therapy cancer drug heading for FDA approval. The drug enables patients' own immune cells to recognize and kill the source of the cancer: a different immune cell gone awry.

-----

'Dirt Is Good': Why kids need exposure to germs. "So that dirty pacifier that fell on the floor- if you just stick it in your mouth and lick it, and then pop it back in little Tommy's mouth, it's actually going to stimulate their immune system. Their immune system's going to become stronger because of it."

-----

Doctors report removing 27 contact lenses from a woman's eye. Doctors were startled to find 17 contact lenses clumped together as they were injecting anesthesia into the woman's eye at Solihull Hospital, southeast of Birmingham, England. They then recovered another 10 lenses. Part of their surprise, she said, was because the patient hadn't complained of any irritation.

-----

Elon Musk warns of AI's risks, calls for regulation now. Speaking at a meeting of the National Governors Association, Tesla's CEO says AI is the "biggest risk we face as a civilization."

-----

Microsoft cuts off Windows 10 support early for some PCs. An entire generation of PCs, most only three or four years old, are now unable to receive new feature updates to Windows 10. If Microsoft doesn't deliver a patch within the next six to nine months, those PCs could be cut off from security fixes.

-----

Ravens surprise scientists by showing they can plan. Ravens' ability to plan ahead may have developed in reaction to their complex social hierarchy.

-----

As opioid overdoses exact a higher price, communities ponder who should be saved. As their budgets strain, communities have begun questioning how much money and effort they should be spending to deal with overdoses, especially in cases involving people who have taken near-fatal overdoses multiple times. State and local officials say it might be time for "tough love": pushing soaring medical costs onto drug abusers or even limiting how many times first responders can save an individual's life.

-----

American idiots: Republicans are bored with bashing the media- so now they're going after colleges and universities. 85 per cent of Republicans think a free press is bad for the country= and they're now turning their attention to professors and colleges across the country because they are 'indoctrinating' students.

-----

Two-factor security authentication is a mess. It was supposed to be a one-stop security fix. What happened?

-----

The laws of Australia will trump the laws of mathematics. Despite calling the laws of mathematics 'commendable', the prime minister of Australia told ZDNet the only law that applies in Australia is the law of Australia when it comes to legislating decryption.

-----

DHS goes biometric, says travelers can opt out of face scans by not traveling. The government has argued in court that flying is a privilege, not a right, and the DHS seems hellbent on making fliers pay for every bit of that privilege.

-----

What's actually wrong with the U.S. health system. A new report shows why American health care performs so poorly compared to its rivals—and suggests the Obamacare replacement proposals aren't the way to fix it.

-----

At site of Scopes trial, Darrow Statue Belatedly Joins Bryan's. Some have taken grave offense at the addition. After all, Darrow, an agnostic and the most famous lawyer of his day, was the man who lost the famous Scopes "monkey trial" at the Rhea County Courthouse in 1925, though not before denouncing what he called the "fool ideas" of biblical literalism. Since 2005, a statue of Darrow's sparring partner at the trial, the orator William Jennings Bryan, has graced the courthouse lawn.

-----

Trump Dump:



Read 'em and weep... Trump's Twitter archive.

(As of midnight...)

Why blocked Twitter users are suing President Trump. They argue that barring them from his popular social-media feed violates the First Amendment to the Constitution. The lawsuit, which raises interesting questions about what constitutes a public forum, as well as the boundaries of free-speech rights on the Web, comes as Trump continues to draw concern about his novel and erratic use of social media.

The Projection President. Months into his tenure, Trump still responds to controversies by lobbing the same charges at his opponents.

Poll finds Trump's standing weakened since springtime. Approaching six months in office, Trump's overall approval rating has dropped to 36 percent from 42 percent in April. His disapproval rating has risen five points to 58 percent. Overall, 48 percent say they "disapprove strongly" of Trump's performance in office, a level never reached by former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and reached only in the second term of George W. Bush in Post-ABC polling.

Trump visa policy changes could have broad consequences for science. These include requiring students to reapply for visas each year, overhauling the H1-B visa program, and pushing for a merit-based system for allocating visas to those seeking permanent residence in the U.S.

Joe Scarborough says Trump is killing the Republican Party. "I did not leave the Republican Party. The Republican Party left its senses. The political movement that once stood athwart history resisting bloated government and military adventurism has been reduced to an amalgam of talk-radio resentments. President Trump's Republicans have devolved into a party without a cause, dominated by a leader hopelessly ill-informed about the basics of conservatism, U.S. history and the Constitution."

-----

All KGB Report content is available for free, with no subscription fees or pay walls. If you're a regular reader, please consider making a donation here, with your PayPal account (credit cards also accepted here)... it's secure and protected. Or, send a donation to me here at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any new books we publish on Amazon or Kindle and reduced prices on any other products. Thanks for your support!

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

RSS Subscribe Email Subscribe Home Commentwear E-Mail KGB

Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page