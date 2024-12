Our now-unsupported blogging software is acting up again, making it extremely difficult to automatically post stuff to the site.

As much as it pains me to say this, if you want to keep up to date with my posts, check out my page on Facebook.

I hope to do a serious revamp of the site in the New Year. In the meantime, hope you all have a safe and happy whatever holiday(s) you observe.

Categories: Facebook, KGB Blog News

Home

KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page