I thought the raccoons that regularly visit our patio were a well-mannered, docile pair.

Perhaps they are. But it seems the word has spead through the Procyon lotor community that a free midnight snack appears in the neighborhood daily, and it has attracted some furry miscreants.

A new raccoon appeared last night, commandeered the food bowl, and intimidated the others. We've decided to stop feeding them before scores of the hairy devils descend here every night.

