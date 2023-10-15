According to the Social Security Administration's Life Expectancy Calculator, a male born today has an estimated life expectancy of 82.3 years (see table below).

The table also reveals something most don't consider: that your original, fresh out-of-the-womb mortality guesstimate changes as one ages, and the changes are actually positive. This can be attributed to having survived events that might have otherwise struck you down. As the table shows, should our fictional baby born today survive to his 70th birthday without succumbing to accidents, illnesses, or the apocalypse, he can expect to live an additional 19 years to the age of 89, or 6.7 years longer than the original estimate.

I'm 69 years old. My expected life span at my birth in 1954 was 66.7 years. Social Security now estimates that I have 16.1 years left until I take the big dirt nap at 85.2. Which means I outlasted my original expiration date by 18.5 years.

But if make it to my next birthday, I'll get a few bonus months, cashing in my chips at 85.5. That is, of course, unless I'm done in by a truck, an undiagnosed chronic illness, another pandemic, or plain old terminal ennui.

At Age Additional Life Expectancy

(in years) Estimated Total Years 0a 82.3 82.3 62 25.4 87.4 67b 21.3 88.3 70 19.0 89.0 a Your current age.

b Your normal (or full) retirement age.

