Star Trek is 57 years old today. The show premiered on September 8, 1966. Since then, over 900 hours of television episodes and motion pictures (nine series, 13 movies to date) have been produced. Three series are currently running on streaming service Paramount+.

In this video, William Shatner interviews other actors who have played captains in the "Star Trek" universe, including Patrick Stewart, Avery Brooks, Kate Mulgrew, Scott Bakula and Chris Pine. And he finally comes to understand the impact of Star Trek on the culture.

