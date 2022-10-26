Okay, let’s say it’s 1999 and you’re in a bar or some other public place and someone is sitting near you and they suddenly, rather loudly, say, “Democratic leaders are part of a Satanic cult that runs an international pedophile ring out of the basement of a pizza place in Washington, DC. They murder children, then drink their blood. Tom Hanks is in on it too.” You might think that this is a person who’s lost their mind as you smile awkwardly and slowly back away. This person continues to spout-

“You know all these mass shootings we’ve had over the last few years? They didn’t really happen! They were all faked so Democrats could take our guns!” This might have made you a little nervous and you thought that maybe you should leave. But this person isn’t done.

“You know how they have those fires out in California? Well, those fires are actually started by Jewish space lasers!” And at that point you leave thinking you’ve encountered someone who is totally bat-sh*t crazy.

Yes, back then you’d think that this person had a severe mental problem. Today you’d think that this person was a Republican.

-David Durham on Quora

