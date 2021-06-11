We're on vacation and will return on Monday, June 28.
See you then. Stay safe!
KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB
Donate via PayPal
Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page
|
KGB Report
Observations by and for the vaguely disenchanted.
|
Tempting the wrath of the whatever
from high atop the thing.
ISSN: 1525-898X
Published Weekdays. Usually.
"Barkes writes like he speaks... incoherently."
« Inflation, cybercrime, another ocean, Toobin returns, misremembering the Alamo
Home Page
We're on vacation and will return on Monday, June 28.
See you then. Stay safe!
KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB
Donate via PayPal
Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page
« Inflation, cybercrime, another ocean, Toobin returns, misremembering the Alamo
Home Page