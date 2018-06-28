« More insanity
Home Page

I think I'll wait for Saurian Brandy. Or something green.
(permalink)

Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 @ 2:39 PM EDT
Jun 28 2018

From trekmovie.com

Silver Screen Bottling Company announced a new line of officially licensed Star Trek-inspired spirits, kicking off with the launch of a James T. Kirk Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The new Kirk whiskey is described as "an artisan bourbon that celebrates Captain Kirk's bold spirit of adventure."

(It turns out booze plays a major role in Star Trek.)

Categories: Bourbon, James T. Kirk, Star Trek, The Daily KGB Report

The web edition of KGB Report is published Monday-Thursday, except on holidays. Follow KGB Report and my personal account on Facebook for frequent daily updates.

Feedburner RSS Subscribe  Home   Commentwear   E-Mail KGB

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories       Top of page

Like KGB Report on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

« More insanity
Home Page

 