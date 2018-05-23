« Faux Trump
We've got problems, but at least we don't have giant invading worms.
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 @ 9:22 AM EDT
"The species are cryptic and soil-dwelling so can be easily overlooked, which often explains their inadvertent shipment round the world," said entomologist Archie Murchie of Britain’s Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute, who was not involved with the study. Worms like these are spreading and will continue to spread, he warned, especially "with increased global trade."

(via The Washington Post)

