Pamela Barkes, 64, of Pittsburgh (formerly of Homestead and South Park), on Sunday, April 8 at ManorCare Health Services in Shadyside after a long illness. She was born in Homestead, PA on April 14, 1953 to the late Hugh and Winifred (Burns) McIlroy and was preceded in death by her brother James McIlroy of British Columbia, who passed in 2016. She is survived by her brother Keith McIlroy of Woodbridge, VA; her sisters Isabel Burke of Ruffsdale, PA; Arlene Clowers of Dallas, TX; Maxine DelGrosso of Elizabeth, PA; and Cynthia Boyle of Greenville, OH; her granddaughters, Leanna Salopek and Joelle Barkes; her daughter Sara Kay (Brian) Salopek of Mount Oliver; her son, Douglas (Angela) Barkes of Castle Shannon; and their father, Kevin Barkes of South Park. At her request, there will be no viewing or services.
KGB Report will resume publication on Monday, April 15.
