What we did on our summer "vacation":

The search continues for static website generation software to replace the orphaned package we're currently using. In the meantime, we've boosted security by obtaining a static ip address and adding SSL security. If you look at your browser address bar, our URL now sports an https: instead of http:. Here's an explainer. If you click on a link and get a security warning, go up to the address bar and remove the "s" from the https:. You will then able to access the site.

Today is Monday, July 10, the 191st day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 174 days remaining. This is the 172nd day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,291 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

The New York Times' On This Day for today.

On this day in 1962, Telstar 1 was launched into orbit. It successfully relayed through space the first television pictures, telephone calls, and telegraph images, and provided the first live transatlantic television feed. Telstar 1 was the first privately sponsored space launch. A medium-altitude satellite, Telstar was placed in an elliptical orbit completed once every 2 hours and 37 minutes, inclined at an angle of approximately 45 degrees to the equator, with a perigee (low point) about 592 miles and an apogee (high point) about 3,687 miles from Earth. While the satellite failed on February 21, 1963, it remains in orbit.

Among other things, today is also National Piña Colada Day.

Florida man attacked by alligator while diving for golf balls. (Tampa Bay Times)

Here's a post-vacation bonus Florida story:

Jesus, take the wheel: Minister charged in turnpike road rage incident. Palm City, FL- A minister in a Corvette was taken into custody after the Florida Highway Patrol said he pointed a gun at people traveling in another car on Florida's Turnpike last week, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Quote of the day:

"Everything great in the world comes from neurotics. They alone have founded our religions and composed our masterpieces."

-Marcel Proust (July 10, 1871 - November 18, 1922)

(More Marcel Proust quotes)

Big stories:

Trump Jr. met Russian for dirt on Clinton. Donald Trump Jr. said he met the lawyer in June 2016 at an acquaintance's request. White House advisers said it was understood that she had compromising information about Hillary Clinton. Related: Ex-Bush ethics lawyer on Trump Jr: 'This borders on treason'.

Trump suggested a cybersecurity pact with Russia. Lawmakers say they were 'dumbfounded.' Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-SC) quipped on NBC's Meet the Press that Trump's plan was "not the dumbest idea I've ever heard, but it's pretty close."

Or maybe not: Trump knocks down prospect of Russian-American cybersecurity unit.

The KKK rally in Charlottesville was outnumbered by counterprotesters. The event drew about 50 Klan members and supporters Saturday- and several hundred counterprotesters, authorities said.

Smart home gadget ends a violent dispute by calling police. When Eduardo Barros asked "did you call the sheriffs?" as he threatened his girlfriend with a gun during a fight, the device interpreted it as a request to call emergency services. They overheard the altercation and called both negotiators and a SWAT team, who arrested Barros over assault, battery and firearms charges after a stand-off.

Can we hide from plague, flu, and the spectre of death? No, maybe, why would you want to?

Why you will one day have a chip in your brain. To store the location of my car keys?

The last remaining Democratic strongholds- big cities- are under attack by GOP state legislatures.

This is how each region of the US will respond to climate change. If you live in the southeast, pucker up, snowflake...

Why Wall Street should be viewed as a major national threat. There is only one industry in the United States that has twice in a period of less than 100 years brought about a devastating economic crisis in the country... If a foreign country did this kind of damage to the U.S. economy with a military weapon, that country would have been reduced to bombed-out, smoldering ruins by now.

Ohio sheriff says his officers won't carry Narcan. Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones insists he is not heartless but says requiring deputies to administer the remedy puts them in danger and the cost of repeatedly treating people with Narcan is "sucking the taxpayers dry. All we're doing is reviving them, we're not curing them," Jones told NBC News on Friday. "One person we know has been revived 20 separate times."

China tests self-sustaining space station in Beijing. Sealed behind the steel doors of two bunkers in a Beijing suburb, university students are trying to find out how it feels to live in a space station on another planet, recycling everything from plant cuttings to urine.

Maybe don't put these things in your face. Health news reality check.

Kaspersky Labs agrees to turn over source code to US government. Over the last couple of weeks, there's been a disturbing trend of governments demanding that private tech companies share their source code if they want to do business. Now, the US government is giving the same ultimatum and it's getting what it wants.

Power causes brain damage. How leaders lose mental capacities- most notably for reading other people- that were essential to their rise.

The science division of the White House is no longer staffed. Because, you know, you can't trust science to adhere to spproved ideology.

IBM is clueless about artificial intelligence risks. Apparenly, they've never watched Person of Interest (which is, incidentally, available for binge-watching on Netflix. Highly recommended.)

NSA's use of 'traffic shaping' allows unrestrained spying on Americans. A new analysis of documents leaked by whistleblower Edward Snowden details a highly classified technique that allows the National Security Agency to "deliberately divert" US internet traffic, normally safeguarded by constitutional protections, overseas in order to conduct unrestrained data collection on Americans.

US nuclear inspection results now concealed. The Pentagon has thrown a cloak of secrecy over assessments of the safety and security of its nuclear weapons operations, a part of the military with a history of periodic inspection failures and bouts of low morale.

Documents expose how Hollywood promotes war on behalf of the Pentagon, CIA and NSA. US military intelligence agencies have influenced over 1,800 movies and TV shows. US government involvement includes script rewrites on some of the biggest and most popular films, including James Bond, the Transformers franchise, and movies from the Marvel and DC cinematic universes. A similar influence is exerted over military-supported TV, which ranges from Hawaii Five-O to America's Got Talent, Oprah and Jay Leno to Cupcake Wars, along with numerous documentaries by PBS, the History Channel and the BBC.

Almost 90% of Americans don't know there's scientific consensus on global warming. As George Carlin said, "Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that."

'Hidden Galaxy' lurking outside the Milky Way revealed in stunning new Hubble image.

Alaskan volcano erupts again, leading to aviation warning. The Bogoslof volcano's current eruption sequence started in December. Its previous eruption events have lasted weeks, sometimes months.

Trump Dump:



Read 'em and weep... Trump's Twitter archive.

(As of midnight...)

Factcheck.org: Trump misleads on Russia hacking.

The multibillion-dollar U.S. spy agency you haven't heard of. How President Trump might turn an all-seeing spy apparatus on innocent American citizens.

The Economist has an in-depth special report on Donald Trump that reveals just how uninformed the American public is.

The New York Post's Michael Goodwin on why the media has broken down in the age of Trump.

UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? Scared white people.

Red Sox fan accused of trying to frame the left with very lame anti-Trump graffiti.

Buzz Aldrin's Toy Story joke hilariously soars over Trump's head.

