Get KGB Report via email every day (Monday-Thursday)!

Click here to subscribe.

And spread the news... forward us to a friend.

-----

Today is Tuesday, July 11, the 192nd day of 2017 in the Gregorian calendar, with 173 days remaining. This is the 173rd day of Donald Trump's presidency. There are 1,290 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign or is otherwise removed from office.

-----

What happened on July 11 from On This Day.

-----

On this day in 1804, The Burr-Hamilton duel was fought between prominent American politicians Aaron Burr, the sitting Vice President of the United States, and Alexander Hamilton, the former Secretary of the Treasury, at Weehawken, New Jersey on July 11, 1804. The duel was the culmination of a long and bitter rivalry between the two men. Burr shot and mortally wounded Hamilton, who was carried to the home of William Bayard, where he died the next day. Burr fled to Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He stayed at the plantation of Pierce Butler at Hampton Point, but soon returned to Washington, D.C. to complete his term of service as Vice President.

-----

Among other things, today is also Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven.

-----

'Nasty' rhesus monkeys swarming Florida man's property.

-----

Quote of the day:

"Television hangs on the questionable theory that whatever happens anywhere should be sensed everywhere. If everyone is going to be able to see everything, in the long run all sights may lose whatever rarity value they once possessed, and it may well turn out that people, being able to see and hear practically everything, will be specially interested in almost nothing."

-E.B. White (July 11, 1899 - October 1, 1985)

(More E.B. White quotes)

-----

Big stories:

Boom. Trump Jr. was told in email of Russian effort to aid campaign. Before arranging a meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer he believed would offer him compromising information about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was informed in an email that the material was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father's candidacy, according to three people with knowledge of the email.

Donald Trump Jr.'s two different explanations for Russian meeting.

Earth's sixth mass extinction in progress: The era of 'biological annihilation'.

80 arrested on Capitol Hill after health care protests.

Wildfires spread across at least six states and Canada.

At least 16 dead in military plane crash in rural Mississippi.

-----

Is Western democracy Orwellian? Neoreactionary “Dark Enlightenment” theorists think so, making their case via cybernetics, The Matrix, and H.P. Lovecraft...

-----

The search for ecstasy. In 1960 an estimated 20 percent of Americans said they'd had a mystical experience. Now it's 50 percent...

-----

When neurology becomes theology. A neurologist's perspective on research into consciousness.

-----

NASA's Juno spacecraft just buzzed Jupiter's Great Red Spot.

-----

Are we as doomed as that New York Magazine article says? Why it's so hard to talk about the worst problem in the world.

-----

Teddy Fischer, a sophomore high schooler in Washington state, called Defense Secretary James Mattis after his number was leaked in the press. To his surprise, Mattis called him back.

-----

The Platinum Patients- Each year, one in every 20 Americans racks up just as much in medical bills as another 19 combined. This critical five percent of the U.S. population is key to solving the nation's health-care spending crisis.

-----

Health insurers are embracing the Senate health care bill. Everyone else hates it.

-----

California teen wins the lottery. Twice. In one week.

-----

Britain's first two pregnant men have given birth. Both transgender men, are believed to be the first two men to give birth in the country, after each putting their transitions on hold to carry out their pregnancies.

-----

Just 100 companies have been responsible for about 71% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.

-----

Google has added a new anti-malware feature to the next version of Android. 7.1 Nougat contains a panic mode supposed to help you return to the home screen from a malicious app that has hijacked the display and even delete it.

-----

Facebook friends fall for Jayden K. Smith hoax. So while it pays to be careful about hacked accounts, feel free to ignore this one without creating a flood of spam for your real Facebook friends.

-----

More evidence shows natural plant compound may reduce mental effects of aging. Salk scientists have found further evidence that fisetin, a natural compound in strawberries, reduces cognitive deficits and inflammation associated with aging in mice.

-----

Controversial studies suggest coffee drinkers live longer. The researchers weren't able to identify a causal relationship, nor were they able to explain why coffee appears to confer these health benefits. And importantly, some experts are challenging the conclusions reached in these two studies, saying the results were misleading, and that blanket statements about coffee consumption ignore the fact that, for some, caffeine is dangerous.

-----

Trump Dump:



Read 'em and weep... Trump's Twitter archive.

(As of midnight...)

The latest Trump/Russia leaks came from inside the White House.

Trump aides: Russia flap proves Don Jr. is the 'Fredo. of the First Family. Gee. I would have thought it would have been Eric.

Donald Trump is dragging down America. "So what did we learn? We learned that Donald Trump has pressed fast forward on the decline of the United States as a global leader."

Walter Shaub's brave, quixotic ethics battle with Trump. "Public service is a public trust,” Shaub wrote in his resignation letter, one requiring “employees to place loyalty to the Constitution, the laws and ethical principles above private gain."

So that's why Sarah Huckabee Sanders wants the cameras off. She has no earthly idea what's going on in the White House she purports to represent.

-----

All KGB Report content is available for free, with no subscription fees or pay walls. If you're a regular reader, please consider making a donation here, with your PayPal account (credit cards also accepted here)... it's secure and protected. Or, send a donation to me here at 1512 Annette Avenue, South Park, PA 15129. Becoming a patron will also get you free copies of any new books we publish on Amazon or Kindle and reduced prices on any other products. Thanks for your support!

Categories: The Daily KGB Report

RSS Subscribe Email Subscribe Home Commentwear E-Mail KGB

Support KGB Report through our Amazon Affiliate page.

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page