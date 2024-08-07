Get all the fools on your side and you can be elected to anything.
Categories: Tee of the Day
KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB
Donate via PayPal
|
KGB Report
Observations by and for the vaguely disenchanted.
|
Tempting the wrath of the whatever
from high atop the thing.
ISSN: 1525-898X
"Barkes writes like he speaks... incoherently."
« Tee of the day
Home Page
Tee of the day »
Get all the fools on your side and you can be elected to anything.
Categories: Tee of the Day
KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB
Donate via PayPal
« Tee of the day
Home Page
Tee of the day »