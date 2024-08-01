« Tee of the day
Home Page
Tee of the day »

Tee of the day
(permalink)

Published Thursday, August 01, 2024 @ 12:00 AM EDT
Aug 01 2024

Click on the photo to go to my Commentwear site.

The problem with political jokes is they get elected.
The problem with political jokes is they get elected.

Categories: Tee of the Day

Home  

KGB Stuff   Commentwear   E-Mail KGB

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories       Top of page

« Tee of the day
Home Page
Tee of the day »

 