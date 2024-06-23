Stumbled across this on YouTube...

Good audio and video quality; more importantly, the director knew where to point the cameras, anticipating which musicians to feature within the piece. Not only can you appreciate their talent, you can appreciate their joy in performing for the maestro himself, John Williams.

Grand orchestral motion picture scores were re-introduced to the medium by Williams in 1977, with his now-iconic compositions for Star Wars. These types of scores constitute a genre that can be recognized as the modern equivalent of what we today call classical music, originally written in the 1700s and 1800s by masters like Bach, Beethoven, and Mozart.

Two centuries later, we're still listening to their quintessential works. And, no doubt, in the year 2424, John Williams will be on that list of great composers.

"Without John Williams, bikes don't really fly, nor do brooms in Quidditch matches, nor do men in red capes. There is no Force, dinosaurs do not walk the Earth, we do not wonder, we do not weep, we do not believe."

-Steven Spielberg

(Williams is also arguably the best composer of marches since John Philip Sousa. While the film 1941 was one of director Steven Spielberg's rare box office flops, it has a marvelous score by Williams. Both Williams and Spielberg say this is their favorite march, surpassing those of Superman and Raiders of the Lost Ark.)

Categories: 1941 (film), Berliner Philharmoniker, Johann Sebastian Bach, John Williams, Ludwig van Beethoven, Music, Star Wars, Steven Spielberg, Superman, U.S. Marine Corps Band, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, YouTube

Home

KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page