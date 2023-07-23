Categories: Temporal Paradox, The Future, The Past, The present, Time Travel
KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB
Donate via PayPal
|
KGB Report
Observations by and for the vaguely disenchanted.
|
Tempting the wrath of the whatever
from high atop the thing.
ISSN: 1525-898X
Published Monday-Thursday. Usually.
"Barkes writes like he speaks... incoherently."
« Kenny the Dishwasher
Home Page
New tech, new job opportunities »
Categories: Temporal Paradox, The Future, The Past, The present, Time Travel
KGB Stuff Commentwear E-Mail KGB
Donate via PayPal
« Kenny the Dishwasher
Home Page
New tech, new job opportunities »