According to This Day in History, on March 27, 1513 Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon sighted "present day Florida." I think they meant to say the shore of what would later be known as Florida.

If he had actually spotted present day Florida, he would have immediately returned to Spain and kept his mouth shut.

Categories: Florida Man

