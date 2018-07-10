Taking a few weeks off to rest and recharge. The ol' energy level's been a bit low lately; perhaps age is catching up with me, but I need an extra hour or two of sleep these days to function.

Perhaps getting the air conditioning replaced and being able to sleep in my own bed in my bedroom again will recharge the batteries.

See you in a week or so... and keep resisting.

Categories: KGB, KGB Blog News, The Daily KGB Report

The web edition of KGB Report is published Monday-Thursday, except on holidays. Follow KGB Report and my personal account on Facebook for frequent daily updates.

RSS Subscribe Home Commentwear E-Mail KGB

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page