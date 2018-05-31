Okay, so it turns out all those vitamin and mineral supplements I've been taking for years do not help in preventing various diseases.

"Published Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the findings were based on a study of trials conducted from January 2012 to October 2017 and found vitamin D, calcium and vitamin C did not help in preventing cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke or premature death. Although a 1993 study linked vitamin E to a lower risk of coronary heart disease, this study showed various other vitamins do not benefit patients but do no harm either, according to lead author Dr. David Jenkins."

The key term here is "do no harm." By my calculation, the amount of money I spend monthly on various supplements prevents me from purchasing and consuming over 20 pounds of M&M Peanuts candies. So the benefit, while indirect, is certainly there.

The study was apparently limited to cardiovascular disease. Most of the supplements I take are for cognition and brain health, and I can can say without reservation those work much more gooder better than the heart stuff.

-----

KGB Report on the web will return on Monday. Follow KGB Report and my personal account on Facebook for frequent updates.

Categories: Health, The Daily KGB Report, Vitamins

RSS Subscribe Email Subscribe Home Commentwear E-Mail KGB

Donate via PayPal

Older entries, Archives and Categories Top of page