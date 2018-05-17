« This explains a lot
Plan accordingly
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 @ 9:50 AM EDT
Today is Brown Bag It Thursday, Hummus Day, International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, National Apertif Day, National Cherry Cobbler Day, National Mushroom Hunting Day, National Pack Rat Day, National Walnut Day, National Notebook Day, World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day, and World Hypertension Day.

Of course, with Trump in office, just about every day is World Hypertension Day.

KGB Report on the web will return on Monday. Follow KGB Report and my personal account on Facebook for frequent updates.

