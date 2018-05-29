To be honest, we've never had one.

Our hosting company keeps records of every IP address that downloads a page from us, but that's just a function of the server's software. I don't look at those addresses to discover your personal identities, but rather to potentially block the addresses if they're engaging in abusive activtity, like loading pages hundreds of times or trying to hack the site.

We don't generate cookies. They might be generated by other sites when you click on a link here, but they're not coming from us.

If you send me an email, it's probably stored in Gmail somewhere.

But that's it.

We really don't care who you are.

But thanks for stopping by.

------

On privacy (from the KGB Quotations Database):

As a social good, I think privacy is greatly overrated because privacy basically means concealment. People conceal things in order to fool other people about them. They want to appear healthier than they are, smarter, more honest and so forth.

-Richard A. Posner

I do suspect that privacy was a passing fad.

-Larry Niven

It is hard to violate somebody's privacy if the person is completely anonymous.

-Dana Milbank

Never listen to a phone call that isn't meant for you. Never read a letter that isn't meant for you. Never pay attention to a comment that isn't meant for you. Never violate people's privacy. You will save yourself a lot of anguish.

-Edward Kennedy

Privacy is not explicitly spelled out in the Constitution as freedom of speech is in the First Amendment.

-Larry Flynt

Privacy under what circumstance? Privacy at home under what circumstances? You have more privacy if everyone's illiterate, but you wouldn't really call that privacy. That's ignorance.

-Bruce Sterling

Privacy- like eating and breathing- is one of life's basic requirements.

-Katherine Neville (author)

Relying on the government to protect your privacy is like asking a peeping tom to install your window blinds.

-John Perry Barlow

The fantastic advances in the field of electronic communication constitute a greater danger to the privacy of the individual. (in 1963).

-Earl Warren

The history of the notion of privacy would be an entertaining tale.

-Walter Lippmann

When it comes to privacy and accountability, people always demand the former for themselves and the latter for everyone else.

-David Brin

You already have zero privacy- get over it.

-Scott McNealy

You can go and find a mailbox right now, open the door to a tin box, tin door, no lock, with unencrypted information in English, sealed in a paper-thin envelope with spit, yet people are worried about online privacy.

-Scott McNealy

