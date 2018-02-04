Note: KGB Report is published the evening before the issue date. For ongoing posts throughout the day, follow KGB Report or my personal page on Facebook.

This is the KGB Report for Monday, February 5, the 36th day of 2018 in the Gregorian calendar, with 329 days remaining.

This is the 381st day of Donald Trump's presidency, of which he has spent 93 days at golf courses at a cost to taxpayers of $50,808,133. There are 1,080 days remaining in his term, assuming he doesn't resign, is otherwise removed from office, or his unhinged, psychotic behavior results in the destruction of the republic.

What happened on February 5 from On This Day.

Among other things, today is Disaster Day, Move Hollywood and Broadway to Lebanon, Pennsylvania Day, National Chocolate Fondue Day, Western Monarch Day, World Nutella Day, and National Weatherman's Day. (from Checkiday.com)

A Florida man was working out naked. But that's not the only reason he was arrested.

William S. Burroughs (February 5, 1914 – August 2, 1997) was an American writer and artist. Burroughs was a primary figure of the Beat Generation and a major postmodernist author whose influence is considered to have affected a range of popular culture as well as literature. Burroughs wrote eighteen novels and novellas, six collections of short stories and four collections of essays. Five books have been published of his interviews and correspondences. He also collaborated on projects and recordings with numerous performers and musicians, and made many appearances in films. He was also briefly known by the pen name William Lee. Burroughs created and exhibited thousands of paintings and other visual art works, including his celebrated 'Gunshot Paintings'.

Read the full Wikipedia article.

Quote of the day:

"I think that Richard Nixon will go down in history as a true folk hero, who struck a vital blow to the whole diseased concept of the revered image and gave the American virtue of irreverence and skepticism back to the people."

-William S. Burroughs

(More Thomas Merton quotes)

On this date in 1967, The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour premiered on CBS. Although major ratings success, and the first show to successfully challenge NBC's Bonanza in the Sunday 9 pm time slot, continual conflicts with network executives over content led to its abrupt cancellation after 71 episodes on April 4, 1969 by CBS president William Paley, who cited the Smothers' failure to deliver the shows ten days in advance of their air dates. The lead time permitted CBS' broadcast standards department (censors) and local affiliates to review and remove any segments they found objectionable. The Smothers' sued CBS for breach of contract and, after four years of litigation, a federal court found in the performers' favor and awarded them $776,000 (roughly $4.2 million today). The Smothers returned to network television in 1975 on ABC, but the toned-down program was canceled after 13 weeks. After a 20th anniversary reunion special was a ratings success in 1988, CBS revived the Comedy Hour. Only 21 shows were produced, spread over two seasons, ending in 1989. While nominated for five Emmy awards, its low ratings, shifting time slot, and a Writers Guild strike doomed the effort.

Rachel Maddow pointed this out on her show on Friday night. Sentence buried in GOP memo may undercut Trump efforts to discredit Russia probe.

A record label is about to start shipping vinyl copies of NASA's famous golden records. Ozma Records, thanks to a Kickstarter project, found the master tape, obtained copyright permissions, and produced a three-vinyl-LP of the original audio.

The original golden records are on the spacecraft Voyager 1, which is about 13.16 billion miles from Earth, and the slightly slower-moving Voyager 2, some 10.91 billion miles away. No word about CD or streaming releases. Related: where spacecraft go to die. (Yes, the article said "spacecrafts." Phooey on them.

Is Melania Trump done with The Donald? Get in line, girl.

Most sports fans root for their favorite teams. Then there are those who build their entire lives around them. And they call Star Trek fans strange.

Ivanka Trump pales in comparison to first daughter Alice Roosevelt. Alice was a partier, a gambler, a smoker, and an all-around rule-breaker. Her father once said, "I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both." An overseas trip in 1905 turned scandalous. She co-led a diplomatic mission to four Pacific Rim countries and the recently acquired territory of Hawaii as an equal to then-Secretary Of War William Howard Taft. (No first daughter would be given that much authority until first daughter/real first lady/shadow president Ivanka Trump 112 years later.) While at sea, Alice jumped into the ship's pool with her clothes on, inviting Congressman Nicholas Longworth to join her. (They latter married.) She later told Robert Kennedy she only would have considered it scandalous if she had taken off her clothes first.

Another effect of that big Republican-driven federal income tax cut? The U.S. government is set to borrow nearly $1 trillion this year, an 84 percent jump from last year.

"Oh, I never said that. A newspaper fella misquoted me once, and I thought it sounded so good that I never bothered to deny it. (regarding the attributed quote, 'A billion here, a billion there, sooner or later it adds up to real money.' Others claim he made the statement on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.)"

-Everett Dirksen

The issue is finally settled. Coffee is good for you. More or less.

Canadian Senate passes bill to make O Canada lyrics gender neutral. There are lyrics other than 'O Canada', followed by humming?

Fiction is outperforming reality: how YouTube's algorithm distorts truth. Its recommendation algorithm promotes divisive clips and conspiracy videos.

Interstitial quote of the day:

"Nobody loves me but my mama, and she could be jivin' me, too."

-Johnny Holiday

This is why we can't have nice things. "Anyone who pays for more than half of their stuff in self checkout is a total moron." The banana trick and other acts of self-checkout thievery.

Here's what happens when your mom or dad steals your identity. At just 4 years old, Kevin Barnaby Jr. has already had two Capital One credit card accounts, $941 in debt, and a $2,911 federal tax lien put on his credit reports. But Kevin, known in his family as KJ, isn't a financial delinquent- one of his family members stole his identity.

Here's Why Alexa won't light up during Amazon Super Bowl ad. Of course, the story was written prior to the game...

'Human Uber' lets you pay a stranger to live life for you. ChameleonMask hopes to provide people with human surrogates who would interact with the real world on the customer's behalf, achieving something known as telepresence. To do this, each surrogate would wear a screen on their head that displays the customer's face and plays the customer's voice.

And speaking of telepresence, William Shatner says CGI technology is the key to his return to Star Trek. Well it certainly isn't his acting.

Scientists have discovered where anxiety comes from. More accurately, they've identified the area in mouse brains which becomes anxious when you stress a mouse. This could eventually lead to drugs which could attenuate or "switch off" those cells, averting a panic attack.

Trump to withdraw nomination of climate skeptic as top environmental adviser. President Trump in October appointed Ms. White, a former Texas environmental regulator who has said that carbon dioxide should be considered the "gas of life" rather than a pollutant.

-----

